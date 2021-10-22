General

Around 7,000 trees are to be cut during the widening of Muglin-Pokhara road section along the Prithvi Highway.

The road is being extended to four lanes and a total of 6,750 trees along the Tanahu section are to be removed. Division Forest Office, Tanahu chief Komalraj Kafley said the permission for the same has already been achieved from the Department of Forests. The road project is bounded to hand the tress to be cut during the implementation of the project to the Forest Office.

Likewise, the process of seeking a permission to cut 1,250 trees on the Kaski section is on the progress.

So far, electric poles near the roadside along the eight kilometers of area at Gunadi area of Myagde rural municipality-1 have been pulled out in course of the widening of 80 kilometers Muglin-Pokhara road section.

The road is being upgraded with the loan assistance of Asian Development Bank. The upgrading works are being carried out dividing the road in two blocks. The contract of the 41.45 Aabukhaireni-Jamune east sections has been given to the China Communication Constructions while the contract of 39 kilometers Jamune-Pokhara east section has been won by the Chinese company Anhui Kaiyuan Highway and Bridge Construction Ltd.

Works are at progress along the first block of the section. Project Chief Narendra Subedi said the section was contracted at the cost of 6.21 billion while the representative of the Highway and Bridge Construction Company arrived Nepal in the last week of August owing to COVID-19 pandemic and works on the second cluster are yet to kick off, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal