The decision to allow the operation of a resort on the premises of the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) has been rescinded.

A meeting of the LDT Council held today under the chair of Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Council Chair Jeevan Ram Shrestha agreed to repeal the decision to allow a company named 'Samsara Wellness' to run a resort within the Trust area, according to LDT member secretary Sanuraja Shakya.

The company had proposed to the LDT for providing land adjoining to the Lumbini Gram (village) –based Sri Lankan Pilgrimage House to run the facility and the proposal was endorsed earlier. But the meeting found the decision against the Lumbini Development Master Plan and dropped it.

In addition to this, the meeting agreed to proceed with the nomination process with the involvement of international experts for the listing of Tilaurakot where Gautam Buddha had spent 29 years of his life as the World Heritage Site.

The meeting agreed to have Australian heritage architect Duncan Marshall as expert in the nomination the process.

More, as per the meeting decision, the International Buddhist Conference will be held in coming November and Tansen of Palpa will be connected to the Buddhist Circuit.

The meeting decided to launch the electric bus service in Lumbini within the next two months for convenience of probable visitors in the birthplace of Buddha.

The Minister pledged to cooperate with the Department of Archeology from the ministerial- level for the development of touristic and archeological sectors in Lumbini and Tilaurakot.

Source: National News Agency Nepal