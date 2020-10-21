General

Police here have arrested a person terrorising the people with illegal firearm. The arrested is 40-year-old Ashok Gurung of Bandipur Rural Municipality-6.

A police team from the Area Police Bandipur and the Area Police Office Bhanu Mukam Dumre arrested Grung along with a pistol from his house on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office Tanahu, Yubaraj Timilsina, said police confiscated two pistols and wildlife parts from Gurung's house. The confiscated illegal items include .9mm auto pistol, a 7.5 inches long and 5.5 inches wide magazine, one bullet within the magazine, and another pistol with a 7 inches long and 5 inches wide magazine.

Similarly, police seized five various wildlife parts hidden inside a suitcase from Gurung's house.

Source: National News Agency Nepal