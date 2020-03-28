General

A person spreading rumours in social media that coronavirus infection has been found in Jhapa district has been arrested from Damak on Friday evening.

Deputy Superintendent Bijaya Pandit at the Area Police Office Damak said 35-year-old Kumar Rai of Damak-1 has been taken under control on the charge of spreading the false rumour.

Meanwhile, the various quarantine facilities set up in Jhapa district in view of COVID-19 pandemic have 341 beds. Such facility with the highest number of beds has been set up by Birtamod Municipality.

According to the District Disaster Management Committee, Birtamod Municipality has constructed a 90-bed capacity quarantine facility at Mechi Eye Hospital and at Kanchanjangha Health Institute and Nursing College.

Seventeen people who had come from India and third countries have been currently placed under home quarantine.

Similarly, a 70-bed capacity quarantine has been set up at Mechinagar Municipality. Twenty four people are in quarantines and 102 people are in home quarantine in Mechinagar Municipality.

The Damak Municipality has constructed a 24-bed capacity quarantine facility. Likewise, a 16-bed capacity facility has been set up at Shivasatakshi, a 14-bed capacity facility at Kachanakabal, a 13-bed capacity at Kamal Rural Municipality and a 12-bed capacity quarantine facility at Arjundhara Municipality.

Ten-bed capacity quarantine facility each has been set up at Buddhashanti Rural Municipality, the Jhapa Rural Municipality, the Gauradaha Municipality, the Bahradashi Rural Municipality and the Kankai Municipality of the district.

Currently, 331 people are in home quarantine while 54 are in various quarantine facilities in Jhapa district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal