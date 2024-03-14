Petition filed at SC demanding legal status to living together

Kathmandu: A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court (SC) demanding a legal status to living together. Advocate Anu Bhattarai lodged the petition at the SC on Thursday seeking a verdict for making laws for systematic practice of living together, since this has created several issues with the rise in the number of cases of living together. Bhattarai has asked the SC to give a mandamus order to systematize the living together with the provision to allow the legally eligible people for their living together practice. The writ petition has stated that laws were needed to end the taboos associated with living together and systematize the charges of rape, establishment of relations and do away with the issue of character assassination, among others. The petitioner has sought that the SC should issue verdict about the age group that is eligible for living together and whether or not the married people are eligible for living together. As demanded in the petition, those unmarried, divorcees, widows or separated male or female of more than 18 years of age should be legally eligible for the living together. Likewise, the petitioner has called to clearly mention the basis and reasons for separation if those living together want to separate because of their mutual misunderstanding, family pressure or other personal reasons. The SC is to hear the case on March 17. Source: National News Agency Nepal