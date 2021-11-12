General

The Ministry of Health and Population has said Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 is 95 percent effective and urged the people to feel safe and confident for the vaccination.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel said it during an awareness campaign on Pfizer vaccination. The awareness campaign was organized by Department of Health Service.

The first phase of Pfizer vaccination drive is beginning from Sunday (November 14). After the weeklong drive, the second phase would begin from December 12.

Initially, the vaccines would be administered to the people above 12 year, suffering from chronic disease. Various 24 hospitals from across the country would administer the vaccines, said Director General at Department, Dr Dipendra Raman Singh. He further said the government was procuring 6 million dozes of Pfizer to vaccinate the children above 12 year.

On the occasion, Chief of Child Health and Immunization Section, Sagar Dahal, said Pfizer was different vaccine from others. It has been used in 132 countries including Nepal. It is safe and effective, he added.

He assured that although the vaccinated ones may witness the problems of nausea, fever, headache, joint pain, it would fizzle out in two to three days with the intake of Cetamol.

Source: National News Agency Nepal