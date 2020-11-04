Health & Safety

With high rise in infection of coronavirus in a single day here, the district headquarters of Panchthar, Phidim, has enforced lockdown for two weeks. Phidim recorded a surge with 14 persons testing positive in a single day.

The District Administration Office, and Phidim Municipality issued separate notice informing public that lockdown was imposed in Phidim Municipality for 15 days from this night. The COVID-19 crisis management centre's meeting at District Administration Office too this decision. However, during the lockdown, the operation of emergency vehicles and supply of essential goods would continue as usual.

CDO Narayan Neupane shared the vehicles leaving for other districts via Mechi Highway would not be obstructed. Even the two-wheelers except emergency service are banned during the lockdown.

Similarly, Municipality Mayor Onahang Nembang urged everyone to maintain patience and abide by the rule. The number of active infected persons in the district stands at 24.

Source: National News Agency Nepal