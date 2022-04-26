General

The Photo Journalist (PJ) Club has organised a photo exhibition 'Photo Journalism from Lense' here today on the occasion of the 95th National Photo Journalism Day.

Thirty photos depicting the challenges and risks faced by photo journalists while performing their duties have been kept at the expo organised at Basantapur of Kathmandu.

Chairperson of Press Council Nepal, Bal Krishna Basnet, and President of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Bipul Pokharel, jointly inaugurated the expo.

Saying photo must be true, factual and fair, Chair Basnet mentioned that all journalists should work as per the journalism norms, values and code of conduct.

Similarly, FNJ President Pokharel opined that the laws formulated by the government should be press-friendly in order to make the journalism profession safe.

He expressed the view that photo makes the readers more attractive and news more trustworthy.

Saying PJ Club has been working for the professional rights and safety of the photo journalists, PJ Club Chair Shruti Shrestha mentioned that the photo expo was organised by incorporating the risks and problems faced by photo journalists while performing their duties on political, economic, social and cultural sectors.

The expo organised at the collaboration of FNJ and Centre for Media Research Nepal will run till 5:00 pm today, said Club Spokesperson Bikas Dware.

Source: National News Agency Nepal