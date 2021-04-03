General

Photographs worth 100,000 rupees were sold in the photo exhibition organised here to collect funds for Photographer Bikas Daire of Damauli. Daira is currently undergoing treatment for cancer of intestine.

Photographs taken by Daire, a resident of Byas municipality-4 were put on exhibition and sale at Ansan Chautari in the district headquarters, Damauli. Photographs depicting religious, historical, cultural and tourist spots taken by Daire are put on sale for fund raising, said his colleague Yubaraj Bhandari.

A professional photographer Daire is currently undergoing treatment in India. He has been ailing from cancer since the past three years. His colleagues and well-wishers have been organising variety of fund raising events including musical programmes to collect funds for his treatment.

A large number of people are coming to observe the photographs taken by Daire, and also buy the ones they like. A photograph has been priced Rs. 2,000 each, Bhandari said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal