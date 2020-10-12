Key Issues, politics

Nepal-China Media Forum has published a pictorial book entitled President Xi Jinping's Visits Nepal: A Pictorial Guide on Monday.

The book was made public amid a programme here in the capital today. The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) senior leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal released the book.

The book was released on the occasion of anniversary of President Xi’s visit to Nepal today. The Chinese President had visited to Nepal on October 12 and 13 last year.

While releasing the book, leader Nepal, also chief of Foreign Affairs Department of the party opined that Nepal should take maximum advantage from the bilateral agreements signed between President’s visit. Leader Nepal also said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was not only the project of concern for China but was linked with better future of all through connectivity.

During the visit, 20 agreements were signed between Nepal and China. Most of the agreements were related to Nepal’s support to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), railway and roads connectivity between China and Nepal, and Nepal’s reiteration to ‘One China Policy’ among others.

On the occasion, former Nepali ambassador to China Leela Mani Poudyal shared that Xi’s recent visit to Nepal was multifaceted and historical.

The media forum chair Kishor Shrestha shared that this effort was an archive and record of the important event taken place between two countries.

The book includes the write up of Chinese President Xi, former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, NCP foreign affairs department deputy chief Bishnu Rijal among others have contributed writings to the book.

The 110- page book has included content of bilateral agreements, important news and photographs.

Most of the photographs were taken from National News Agency, Department of Information and Broadcasting, Gorkhapatra, Nepal Army’s Public Information Directorate

Source: National News Agency Nepal