The Division Forest Office, Dang has provided herbal plants to the farmers for free of cost. The Office has also launched a scheme to provide Rs 3 per plant to the farmers who nurture the sapling to tree.

Saplings of Timur (Sichuan pepper), cinnamon, asparagus, Sarpagandha (Indian snakeroot) and Sugandha Kokila (Cinnamomum glaucescens) among others worth Rs 75,000 would be provided to the farmers in coordination of Sarbottam Multipurpose Cooperatives throughout this year 2078 BS for commercial farming of the plants with medicinal properties.

Divisional Office Chief Bijaya Raj Subedi shared that the plantation of medicinal herbs has been launched in seven wards of Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City and five wards of Bangalchuli Rural Municipality in Dang. These areas are known to be pocket area for herbal plants.

The scheme aims to encourage the farmers for commercial farming of the herbal plants, thereby supporting them to be self-employed, said information officer at the Division Office, Khim Bahadur KC.

The farmers availing free saplings of herbal plants for commercial farming must plant the saplings across at least 2 ropanis of land. Each herb must be planted maintaining at least 5 metres of distance in the farm land.

Last year, the Division Office in Dang district had distributed over 100,000 saplings of Sichuan pepper across the district and most of those saplings have grown into a tree.

Source: National News Agency Nepal