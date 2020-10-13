Health & Safety

The Koshi Hospital, COVID-19 treatment centre has begun plasma therapy service to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. The service at the government-run hospital began with the plasma donation by the hospital manager Gyan Bahadru Basnet on Tuesday.

The hospital has 80-beds for the COVID-19 patients, including Intensive Care Units and Ventilators as well as isolation units. It has been treating patients with symptoms of Corona Virus.

So far, 461 infected have returned from the hospital after recovery. Another 62 are still undergoing treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal