Kathmandu : 'The Departed Down' directed by Nepali dramatist Bimal Subedi has been nominated in four categories of India's prestigious 'Mahendra Excellence Theater Award' 2023.

The play, also written by Subedi, has been nominated in the category of best direction along with best music, dance and lighting.

Among the dramas staged all over India, "The Departed Down" was chosen among 495 and made to the top 10 to be nominated for the award given to dramas screened across India.

The top ten plays selected for this award are being staged in Delhi, the capital of India from 25th to 29th of March.

"The drama portrays the situation of Nepali-speaking Bhutanese who were evicted forcefully from their birthplace.", said Director Subedi. The play was prepared together with Victor Thaodom of Akhoka Theater in India.

The theatre is being screened at Sri Ram Center in New Delhi on March 25, he said.

Source: Nepal News Agency