Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash today said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Bangladesh a failed state.

"BNP formed with some unpopular political parties is complaining to foreigners to oust Sheikh Hasina and make Bangladesh a failed state," Parah said while distributing Sheikh Hasina's Eid gifts at the Kalachandpur Government School and College Ground here.

Dhaka South City Unit of Awami Jubo League (JL) organized the programme on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Criticizing the BNP-Jamaat government's activities, Parash said they had given rise to militancy in this country but Sheikh Hasina's government had eradicated militancy from the country.

Awami Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Presidium Member Md Enamul Haque Khan, Publicity Secretary Joydeb Nandi, Office Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Saddam Hossain Pavel and Deputy Office Secretary Md Delwar Hossain, spoke there.

JL Dhaka North City unit acting president Jakir Hossain Babul presided over the programme. JL Dhaka north General Secretary Ismail Hossain conducted it.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha