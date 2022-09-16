General

Nepal has become self-sufficient in plywood production. In addition to that, the country has also started exporting plywood to various countries including neighbouring India.

In the last three months alone, Nepal has exported plywood worth Rs 500 million, said Secretary of Nepal Veneer Producers’ Association Jhapa, Dinesh Chapagain. Since the demand for Nepali plywood is high the country has set a target to export plywood worth five billion rupees this year alone.

According to Chapagain, there are 79 registered plywood industries in Nepal and of them 63 industries are exporting their products abroad.

Jhapa has the largest number of plywood industries in the country, with 16 industries.

Meanwhile, President of Nepal Veneer Producers Association Jhapa, Deepak Pandey said that the state should provide incentives to the plywood-based industries in the country as the demand for wood-based products is increasing abroad.

Source: National News Agency Nepal