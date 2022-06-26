Trading

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said science and technology-related conferences to be organised in the country would provide a constructive support for the development of the

Inaugurating a three-day event ‘Ninth national science and technology conference’ organised by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) here today, he acknowledged the role of science and technology in bringing positive changes in the society.

The Prime Minister, also the NAST Chancellor, said the event focused on the expansion of enhancement of the sector related to science and technology would be beneficial for the entire nation and the people

NAST vice chancellor Dr Sunil Babu Shrestha said the event to be organised in each four year would contribute to formulating relevant policies, adding that the nation could not take a stride towards development in absence of proper development of science and technology. “Our efforts are for creating a ground for the development of the nation.”

According to him, the NAST has established ‘non-resident science award’ and a forum for the case of youth and female scientists.

NAST promotion and dissemination division chief Luna Bajra said the event will focus on discussions on several issues including the topics of ‘establishment of a science city’ and the ‘science for society’.

The event is being attended by over 350 experts and scientists from the nation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal