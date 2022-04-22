Health & Safety

Visiting Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of World Health Organization, today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

During the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar, the Prime Minister applauded the WHO’s leading role during COVID-19 pandemic, expressing gratitude to the WHO for its incredible support for Nepal to combat the virus by supplying COVID-19 vaccines. The Prime Minister also took time to urge the WHO Director General for more WHO assistance in Nepal’s health sector.

Dr Tedros expressed his happiness over the larger coverage of COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal, according to Ministry Spokesperson and joint-secretary Sewa Lamsal. He also said that Nepal’s contribution to its health sector was exemplary and praiseworthy.

The WHO Director General arrived here on Thursday on a three-day goodwill visit at the invitation of Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada.

Source: National News Agency Nepal