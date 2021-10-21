Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has made an onsite inspection in Baitadi to take stock of the damage caused by flood and landslide in the district.

The Prime Minister today observed the damage caused by the natural disaster at Dhungad area of Sigas rural municipality-5, Officiating Chief District Officer (CDO) Khagendra Bharati said.

On the occasion, PM said the government would provide relief to the families of those killed by landslide and flood, and to the affected families. The swollen Seti river swept away five houses and washed away 150 bighas cultivated land in Dhungad area.

Four people were killed due to landslide at Shivanath rural municipality and Surnaya rural municipality. Many families have been displaced after landslide destroyed a dozen houses in the area.

PM Deuba is accompanied by Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale and Nepali Congress central committee members NP Saud, Ramesh Lekhak and Bir Bahadur Balayar.

The Prime Minister has left here for Dadeldhura on a Nepal Army helicopter in connection with making an onsite inspection of the flood and landslide damage situation there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal