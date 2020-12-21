Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said although the dissolution of the House of Representatives appears unexpected and a sudden move on the surface, it is an incident resulting from the selfishness for power of some leaders within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) since long.

Prime Minister Oli, who is also one of the two Chairmen of the party, said this in his address to the nation today, a day after the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Alleging that works were carried out on making the national politics anomalous and instable after the election itself, he said some leaders were continually making efforts for instability even though the government had started working as per the public aspirations.

He also claimed that some leaders in the party were centred on post and prestige even going a step ahead than the opposition party leaders.

Source: National News Agency Nepal