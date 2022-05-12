General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed to all the eligible voters to use their voting right freely in the May 13 local election.

The government has made all arrangements to organise the poll in a fair, impartial and fearless way, he said in an appeal issued on Thursday from his hometown at Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City-4. "Adult franchise is constitutional right and a pillar of democracy. I urge all to contribute to the institutional development of the democratic governance system by participating in democratic practices from the local level," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal