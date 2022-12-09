General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the Tribhuvan University (TU) has its significant contribution to the development of higher education at home.

In his address to the 48th TU Convocation Day in Pulchowk on Friday, the Prime Minister who is also the Chancellor of country’s oldest university said TU has its role in the elevation of education sector as it annually produces internally competent graduates. It’s a matter of pride for anyone to be graduated from the university, according to the Prime Minister.

“TU medical, engineering, physics and management campuses are well recognized in the South Asia.” He advised the TU to make its programmes compatible with the time.

Meanwhile, 63,137 students were graduated under different faculties and levels on the occasion of the 48th Convocation, according to Vice Chancellor at TU, Professor Dr Dharmakant Banskota.

PM Deuba and Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel were among those present on the occasion. Former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Raghavendra P. Tiwari, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

The TU that reaches out to 76 districts, out of a total 77 in the country, has 112 constituent campuses.

Source: National News Agency Nepal