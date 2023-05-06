Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has vowed to carry out broader consultations with the stakeholders while making new laws relating to the media.

In a message to the media fraternity on the occasion of the 8th National Journalism Day today, the PM has pledged for cooperation and consultations with the concerned sides to address the issues of the media sector and ensure mechanisms for the development of Nepal's media industry.

Expressing his best wishes to all the media persons and general public alike on this occasion of the National Journalism Day, PM Prachanda has called for a conducive environment for broader cooperation with the media fraternity to address the concerns of the media sector.

The 8th National Journalism Day is being observed on Sunday by organising different programmes.

The government had decided to mark Baishakh 24 as the National Journalism Day by coinciding with the first publication day of Gorkhapatra in the country.

On this occasion, two journalists would be honoured with the title of Senior Journalist Award and six others with the national journalism prize.

Source: National News Agency Nepal