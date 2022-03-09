General

A delegation led by President of France-Nepal Friendship Group of the French House of Representatives, Véronique Riotton called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar today, the two sides discussed various issues of mutual interest as well as ways to further strengthen bilateral relations. The delegation also discussed with the Prime Minister about the possible bilateral development projects.

Appreciating the role played by the parliamentary group in further enhancing Nepal-France relations, Prime Minister Deuba stressed on the need to enhance mutual cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, tourism promotion and climate change mitigation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, praising Nepal for increasing the participation of Nepali women in tackling the effects of politics and climate change, President Riotton expressed her desire to strengthen cooperation between France and Nepal in the field of sustainable development and agriculture.

Also today, the delegation paid a courtesy call on National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina. During the meeting, Chairperson Timilsina appreciated the contribution made by the Parliamentary Friendship Group in strengthening the 73-year-old Nepal-France friendship and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to France for its continuous support to Nepal’s democratic process.

Stating that the relations between Nepal and France based on mutual goodwill and understanding would be further deepened by the exchange of high level visits, Timilsina thanked France for its support in the vaccination campaign through Covax facility in Nepal’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuring that efforts would be made to intensify the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, President Riotton expressed interest in promoting relations and cooperation between the three levels of government in Nepal.

The delegation on a five-day visit comprises President of the Group Riotton along with the Vice Presidents, Nicolas Forissier, and Graziella Melchior.

The visiting French parliamentary delegation is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal