Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has reiterated that maintaining good-governance was the key priority of the current government.

During a meeting with the coordinator and members of good-governance reforms recommendation taskforce formed by the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, PM Prachanda said that maintaining good-governance, social justice and prosperity was not an easy job but there is no other option to this. "We cannot move ahead with this," according to the PM.

The Ministry has formed a six-member taskforce under the leadership of Prof Dr Rajendra Prasad Adhikari to offer recommendations on policy-level, procedural and institutional changes to be carried in the ministry and its line agencies.

The taskforce on Thursday shared the progress made so far along with its priorities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal