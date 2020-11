Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed grief over the demise of Member of Parliament (MP) Surya Bahadur KC.

Writing a status in Twitter, the PM has expressed condolence to the departed soul and sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Elected as the MP in the House of Representatives under the proportional electoral system, KC died last night in his residence in Pokhara. He was 63.

Source: National News Agency Nepal