Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed the confidence that new areas of collaboration would be realized through further deepening of relations between Nepal and the European Union. Welcoming the new Head of the EU Delegation in Nepal Nona Diprez during a courtesy call at the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Baluwatar today, he wished that the bilateral relations are further strengthened during Diprez's term in Nepal.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli also thanked the EU for its support in various areas of cooperation including in the prevention and response of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PM's foreign affairs advisor Dr Rajan Bhattarai.

In response, Head of the EU delegation Deprez said the EU wished to collaborate further in the areas of climate change and other sectors in Nepal, and would continue the cooperation being provided since the past.

Source: National News Agency Nepal