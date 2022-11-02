General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to the post of President of Brazil.

PM Deuba took to Twitter to congratulate the Brazilian leader. “I Wish to extend warm congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on being elected as the next President of Brazil. My best wishes to him! I look forward to working together to further strengthen Nepal-Brazil friendship,” Prime Minister Deuba said in his Twitter post today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal