Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated the Nepali cricket team for winning the first match of Group A of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Global Qualifiers.

Stating that Nepal played an excellent game in the match against Oman today, Prime Minister Deuba today congratulated the Nepali national cricket team through social media. Nepal defeated Oman by 39 runs in the match played at Al Amaret Cricket Academy stadium in Muscat, Oman earlier today.

Nepal defeats Oman

Nepal got off to a great start by defeating Oman by 39 runs in the match played at Al Amaret Cricket Academy in Muscat, Oman today. Captain Sandeep Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airey and Kamal Singh Airey’s excellent bowling helped Nepal to a comfortable victory over Oman.

Put into bat, Nepal scored a partly total of 117 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Arif Sheikh top-scored with 38 off 37 balls with two boundaries while captain Sandeep Lamichhane remained unbeaten on 16 off 7 balls with 1 four and 1 six. Similarly, Lokesh Bam scored 16, Gyanendra Malla 15, Dipendra Singh Airey 11, Bivek Yadav 7, Kushal Bhurtel 5, Ashif Sheikh 4 and Kamal Singh Airey 1.

For Oman, Khawar Ali took 3 wickets. Similarly, Bilal Khan took two wickets and Faiz Butt and Jason Maqsood took one wicket each.

Chasing the winning target of 118 runs, Oman lost all their wickets in 17 overs and were all out for 78 runs. Oman’s Nasim Shukhi was the top scorer with 24 runs.

Kamal Singh Airey took three wickets while captain Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airey took two wickets each. Similarly, Avinash Bohara and Jitendra Mukhiya took one wicket each.

With this victory, Nepal’s chances of playing in the semifinals have become stronger. Nepal will play against the Philippines on Saturday.

Eight different nations are participating in the World Cup Global Qualifiers, including host Oman, Nepal, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Ireland, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group One includes Nepal, Canada, the Philippines and Oman, while Group Two includes the UAE, Bahrain, Ireland and Germany. The top two teams to reach the final will qualify for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal