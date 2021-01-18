Games, sports

Bagmati defeated Sudur Paschim by 181 runs in the second match held today under the 4th PM Cup National Men's Cricket tournament.

In the match held in TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Sudur Paschim chose to field first but could not stop Bagmati from making a mammoth total of 299 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. Prithu Baskota and Adil Khan scored 84 and 63 runs respectively to help Bagmati post a big total.

In reply, Sudur Paschim could must only 119 runs, losing all wickets in 21 overs. The team had lost five wickets in only 6 overs, with only 18 runs on the board. Narayan Joshi and Arjun Saud scored 44 and 31 runs respectively to give some respect to their team's total.

Ramnaresh Giri of Bagmati took four wickets, giving away only 32 runs in five overs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal