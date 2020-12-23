Games, sports

Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament 2020 is taking place from December 26. The venue for the Twenty20 tournment is Lamahi in Dang district.

A total of eight teams are participating in the competition to be organised by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and funded by the National Sports Council. The participating teams include Armed Police Force (APF) Club, Province 2, Karnali Province and Lumbini Province, Sudurpaschim Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 1.

Four teams (Lumbini Province and Province 2 and APF Club and Karnali Province) are playing the opening match. The participating teams have been divided into two groups, said the CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand.

APF Club, Province 2, Karnali Province and Lumbini Province are categorised into Group 'A' and Sudurpaschim Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 1 into Group 'B'. Top teams each from the two groups enter semi-finals. Final is scheduled to take place on January 3, 2021.

Source: National News Agency Nepal