General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Minister of State for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Nanda Chapain, today.

PM Dahal administered oath to her amidst a special ceremony organized at President's Office, Shitalniwas. Earlier, PM Dahal had appointed leader of CPN (Unified Socialist), Chapain, a Member of the National Assembly, as Minister of State.

The ceremony was attended by President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and Chairman of National Assembly, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

Minister of State Chapain assumed the office today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal