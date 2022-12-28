General

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli held a meeting today.

During the meeting held at Dahal’s Khumaltar-based residence, matters relating to the operation of the government and expansion of the Council of Ministers were discussed. Leader Oli reached Khumaltar to meet the new Prime Minister.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister met with CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajbadi Party Chair Upendra Yadav.

It may be noted that Dahal was appointed the 44th Prime Minister a couple of days ago with the support of seven political parties including the CPN (UML) and some other independent candidates.

He garnered the support of the 169 House of Representatives (HoR) members to claim his majority for the appointment of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal