Games, sports

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has announced to felicitate Nepali cricketers selected for One-day Men's World Cup qualifiers with a cash prize of Rs 300,000.

Prime Minister Dahal announced this while honouring the players at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar this morning.

He said, "I am very happy from the way you played yesterday. Not only you have become victorious, the country won. It has made country's self-esteem and pride high. May your performance be even better in coming days. I am always with you."

Prime Minister Dahal mentioned that the government had earlier awarded the players with Rs 200,000 cash prize.

On the occasion, he directed the National Sports Council to immediately install modern flat light and score board at Kirtipur-based Cricket Ground.

The Prime Minister mentioned, "I on the behalf of the government express commitment to make necessary arrangement to accelerate construction activities of under construction cricket grounds at different places of the country including Mulpani and Chitwan."

The government would recognize and honour the hard work of cricketers, he shared, assuring of making arrangement of development of physical infrastructures and further facility to players in coming days.

Member-Secretary of the NSC, Tanka Lal Ghising and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal