Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has arrived in New Delhi, India a while ago.

Prime Minister Dahal arrived in New Delhi, leading the Nepali delegation in a four-day official visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi, welcomed PM Dahal at Indira Gandhi Airport, New Delhi. Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar Sharma, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, among others were present on the occasion. PM Dahal was greeted with a cultural procession at the airport.

The Nepali delegation led by PM Dahal comprises Finance Minister, Foreign Minister, Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, secretaries, industrialists and entrepreneurs.

A welcome programme is being organised at the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi in honour of PM Dahal this evening and the PM would hold an interaction with Nepali community on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal