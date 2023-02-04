General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has stressed the need for building an equitable society which is a base for national unity.

Internal unity could be strengthened only by providing equal opportunities to all classes, ethnicities and communities, he said at an event organised on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Indigenous Nationalities Commission (INC) today.

"Now, the country is facing economic challenges. These challenges should be addressed. An equitable society should be built, which is a basis for national unity. Only unity of the oppressed can safeguard people's right and protect country as a whole," he said.

There was a need for a national consensus and unity to safeguard achievements made so far, and cut through challenges, he said. It was decided to form commissions relating to indigenous nationalities, women, Dalit and Muslim after holding serious discussions on various constitutional commissions in course of promulgating the new constitution, PM Dahal reminded.

Stating that there was satisfaction in making all organs of the state inclusive, he said, "But, this is not fully satisfactory. Talks are underway to make them fully inclusive and proportionate."

The PM also claimed that he had always established mutual relations with indigenous nationalities. "I led the movements hand in hand with people from indigenous nationalities, and the oppressed, Dalit, Madhesi and Tharu communities in districts as Rolpa, Rukum, Bhojpur, Khotang, Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun, Manang, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali, and Kanchanpur."

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Indira Rana said only conserving and protecting the marginalised and indigenous people would benefit the state.

The Commission's President Ram Bahadur Thapamagar drew the attention of PM Dahal to increase the participation of indigenous nationalities in every sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal