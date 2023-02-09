Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN UML Chair KP Sharma Oli held a discussion on contemporary political affairs today.

During the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Thursday, they also discussed various issues, including latest political development, according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

A meeting of the high-level political mechanism called for today was postponed following the meeting between Prime Minister Dahal and Chair Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal