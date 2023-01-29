General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli held discussion on latest political developments and performance of the government.

During the meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar on Sunday evening, the two leaders discussed contemporary issues including latest political scenario, said PM Dahal's Press Coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.

On the occasion, they discussed the matter whether or not to re-appoint Chairperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, to the post of Minister of Home Affairs.

The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the post of lawmaker and minister Lamichhane over citizenship case. Lamichhane has acquired citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on Sunday. Soon after the SC's verdict, Lamichhane had tendered his resignation.

Lamichhane was appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister in CPN (Maoist Centre) chair, Dahal-led government on December 26.

Source: National News Agency Nepal