Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Heeraben Modi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

In a message of condolence sent to his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Dahal has extended deep condolences to Prime Minister Modi and to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

PM Dahal has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the Indian PM’s loving mother. Heeraben died today at the age 100.

Source: National News Agency Nepal