Games

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has congratulated the Nepali cricketers for being qualified to play the ICC U-19 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka.

Taking to social media, PM Dahal appreciated the role played by cricket players to heighten the country's glory and prestige across the world.

"I heartily congratulate the Nepali team for being qualified to play the ICC U-19 World Cup. I highly appreciate the role of Nepali players to earn reputation and elevate Nepal's across the world," PM Dahal stated.

Nepal has set its journey for the World Cup by beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final match under the ICC U-19 World Cup Asia Selection.

In the match played on Thursday at Eden Garden Oval ground of the UAE, Nepal defeated UAE by seven runs and set its journey for the World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka next year.

Nepal has been selected for the World Cup first time after 2016.

Source: National News Agency Nepal