Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has instructed the bodies concerned to take special efforts to increase the size of capital expenditures.

He sought the 'best' performance on the part of bodies concerned to address issues of economic challenges in the country.

In his address to the 50th meeting of the National Development Problem Solving Committee held today at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister insisted on the need of increasing capital expenditure and ensuring quality in the service delivery.

"Lack of timely capital expenditure will not only hamper the pace of development, but it will also leave multidimensional impacts on economy," the Prime Minister, adding that thus the three-tier government: federal, province and the local are required to accelerate the capital expenditure and maintain quality in delivery.

He promised that projects with a good progress would not face resource shortages, directing authorities concerned to focus on newness and quality while formulating polices, programmes and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Though some projects report a good progress, the expected results in the implementation of the budget and projects during the first six months of the current fiscal year remain unmet and this is very sensitive issue", the PM mentioned.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that ministers would take major efforts for increasing capital expenditure, seeking their prompt actions to address if there remain any issues in regard with inter-ministry coordination expect the issues discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, National Planning Commission Vice-Chair Dr Min Bahadur Shrestha gave his presentation on the topic along with the annual review of the fiscal year 2079-80 BS (2022-23). Federal government ministers, chief minsters of provinces, auditor general, chair of National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission, chief secretary, Nepal Rastra Bank governor, chair of the Association of District Coordination Committees, chair of Municipal Association of Nepal and chair of National Association of Rural Municipalities were among those putting their views in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal