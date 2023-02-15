General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed the chiefs of security bodies to carry out investigation into Gongabu incident that occurred on Monday afternoon.

In a meeting held with the chiefs of security bodies at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dahal asked them to carry out investigation in depth and take action in order to provide justice to those who suffered in the incident.

"I have taken the incident that occurred in Gongabu on Monday seriously. The state should take such types of incident that occur in the capital seriously. How and why such incident took place. A deep investigation should be carried out. Create an environment to provide justice to victims as soon as possible," the Prime Minister said.

On the occasion, chiefs of the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department said they had not imagined such unpleasant incident at New Bus Park area.

They briefed PM Dahal that a preliminary investigation shows that 33 police personnel were injured in the incident, no human casualty was reported in the incident due to police alertness and a group of looters took benefit of the adverse situation.

They also shared that a committee under leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police of the Nepal Police has already been formed to carry out investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Dahal, PM Dahal's Chief Political Advisor, Chief Secretary of the government, Home Secretary, Chiefs of security bodies were present in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal