Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed happiness over Nepal's qualification to the Men's One-day Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

Nepal defeated the UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup League-2 match held in Kirtpur today to book a place in the qualifiers.

Prime Minister Dahal shared his happiness through the social media. "Congratulations to all of us, including the Nepali cricket team, the coach and CAN for this success in keeping self-esteem and pride of Nepal high with the display of high skillfulness in the league matches", Prime Minister Dahal has said in the message.

Source: National News Agency Nepal