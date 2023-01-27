General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of folk singer Bhim Poudel.

The PM took to social site to express profound grief on the passing away of folk singer Poudel and extend condolence to the members of the bereaved family, relatives and the singer's fans.

Poudel passed away at his house in Syangja today. He was undergoing treatment since two months and died today due to anemia.

Poudel was famous as a folk singer and has sung scores of folk and duet songs. His last rites would be performed at Ramghat in Pokhara today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal