Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed grief over the loss of dozens of lives in earthquake occurred in Turkey.

On behalf of Nepal government and Nepali people, PM Dahal paid tribute to the departed ones and expressed condolences to the bereaved people in the Turkey earthquake, according to PM's secretariat.

The earthquake measuring 7.8 in Richter scale hit South-east Turkey bordering Syria at 4:17am local time, according to international media.

Source: National News Agency Nepal