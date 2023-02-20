General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed sorrow over the passing away of former Health Minister, intellectual and rights defender Dr Mathura Prasad Shrestha.

PM Dahal expressed deep sorrow over Dr Shrestha's 'untimely' demise and paid tributes to him through the social media. He extended condolences to the grief-stricken family, relatives and well-wishers. Dr Shrestha died this morning in the course of treatment at Annapurna Neuro Hospital. He was 88.

Source: National News Agency Nepal