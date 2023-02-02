General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the wetlands are in a crisis due to climate-induced risks as well as unwarranted human intervention.

In a message on the occasion of International Wetlands Day, Prime Minister Dahal has called on the three levels of government, the local communities and the private sector to protect, expand and sustainably manage wetlands.

The Prime Minister has also requested all concerned to work towards protecting the wetlands through mutual coordination, cooperation and collaboration. The ecological system with wetlands is better equipped to store carbon and adapt to climate change, so their protection, expansion and long-term utilization are a must, he has said in the message.

Prime Minister Dahal has mentioned that wetlands should be preserved to protect biological diversity, for water purification and recharge, carbon storage, ensuring food sources, ability to deal with climate-induced risks, protecting livelihood resources and promoting tourism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal