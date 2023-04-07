Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has inaugurated an Incentive Care Unit (ICU) brought into operation at Gorkha Hospital on Friday.

The ICU service was brought into operation in the hospital today on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the hospital.

Addressing the silver jubilee programme, Prime Minister Dahal expressed commitment that the government would provide necessary support for the upgrading of the hospital. He said, "I have to provide support from the position of the Prime Minister. I have more responsibility as I was elected from Gorkha."

On the occasion, PM Dahal unveiled hospital's golden jubilee pillar, souvenir, and also honoured former chairpersons of hospital management committee and former employees.

The hospital was established on Chait 24, 2029. The hospital which had started its service with 15 beds was upgraded to 50 beds in 2069 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal