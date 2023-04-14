General

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed the party's officials to ease the people's meeting with him.

In his address to a programme organised at the party central office Perisdanda today, the Prime Minister insisted on the need of further consolidating and expanding the government-people relations. The programme was organized to launch the working procedures aiming to systematise the party and the government's affairs.

"Meeting with the people as per the procedures has begun. I urge all the bodies concerned not to turn it into merely perfunctory, instead ease its implementation," he said. As the Prime Minister stressed on the occasion, each citizen either a farmer or the party cadre should have access to meet the Prime Minister. The working procedure aims to create an atmosphere for the people's meeting with the Prime Minister, according to PM Dahal.

The culture of winning the heart of the people and cadres to become the leader should be begun within the party, he added. He took time to say that his resolution was to make the incumbent government successful amidst several challenges.

He urged party leaders to speak up against reactionary moves.

Party senior Vice-Chair and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, general secretary Dev Prasad Gurung, vice chairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara and Agni Sapkota and Prime Minister's chief political advisor Haribol Gajurel were among those present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal