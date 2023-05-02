Key Issues

Visiting Dr Alvaro Bermejo, Director General of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), paid a courtesy call with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today. During the meeting held at the Singha Durbar-based Office of the Prime Minister, the two touched on various issues concerning the health sector.

The Prime Minister utilised the meeting to urge the IPPF to increase investment in women's health and focus on preventing the risk of uterine cancer among women, according to Family Planning Association of Nepal (FPAN) manager Dr Naresh Pratap KC. FPAN is the member organisation of IPPF for Nepal.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also thanked the IPPF Director General for the IPPF economic and technical support to Nepal's sexual and reproductive health sector. In response, Dr Bermejo said that the IPPF's support to Nepal would be scaled up in the days to come.

Dr Bermejo arrived here on April 30 in connection to his five-day visit to Nepal.

FPAN Chair Himal Kasaju, IPPF South Asia regional director Sonal Mehta and technical advisor Dr Harjyot Khosa were also present on the occasion. IPPF is the organisation with its largest global network working in the sexual and reproductive health issues and it reaches to 189 countries through its member organisations like FPAN.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal