Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has laid the foundation stone for Panthadihi-Katahare-Harmi-Sahiltar road upgradation project.

Prime Minister Dahal laid foundation stone for the project amidst a function organised at Bimire of Palungtar municipality in Gorkha today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Narayankaji Shrestha, former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai and Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Centre), Hitraj Pandey, among others were present on the occasion.

The road is going to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 800 million of Exim Bank, India.

Around 20-kilometer road from Panthadihi to Sahiltar would be widen and it would be blacktopped. The upgradation of the road would be completed within 30 months. Locals of Palungtar municipality, Siranchowk, Chhoprak and Ajirkot rural municipalities of Gorkha and Rainas and Dudhpokhari municipalities of Lamjung would be benefitted from the project.

